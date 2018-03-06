Kenya Moore is not interested in carrying on a feud with “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member Kim Zolciak. The women, who have been feuding since Season 9, have remained enemies, but Kenya believes the “Don’t Be Tardy” star is to blame for their arguments.

Kenya and Kim’s drama first started after Kim slammed Kenya for criticizing Shereé Whitfield’s new mansion during a housewarming party. From there, things escalated with Kim accusing Kenya of not being legally married to her husband, Marc Daly, and claimed the star was fired from the Bravo series. Kenya responded by alleging Kim was “pimping” out her daughter, Brielle Biermann, for John Legend tickets.

Even though the women still harbor animosity towards one another, Kenya hinted Kim is causing drama in order to remain employed.

“I’m used to women coming on the show, trying to prove something or just trying to earn a check. I think that’s what Kim has done. It’s sad that she has to resort to such tactics to earn a paycheck. That’s how I feel about it,” Kenya told Us Weekly.

Although Kenya isn’t hoping to be besties with Kim, she isn’t opposed to putting the drama behind them and moving forward.

“I don’t know what the future is. Maybe she can see the error of her ways and change, maybe not,” Kenya said.

The star, who has been absent from the past few “RHOA” episodes, revealed she has been focused on her family since marrying Daly in June 2017. “I’m just gonna continue to be me and positive and just look forward to all the great things happening … We’re really blessed right now.”

Kenya has found herself at the center of pregnancy rumors since November 2017 after she was spotted leaving an IVF treatment facility in Barbados.

While the former beauty queen has yet to announce a pregnancy, she has continuously teased fans about her desire to start a family and recently revealed she is thankful for the support of her fans.

“Well, we appreciate people rooting for us and wanting the best for us. That’s all I’ll say,” Kenya told Us Weekly when asked about the pregnancy rumors.

The former Miss USA, who has done her best to keep her relationship with Daly hidden from reality cameras, also shared some details about her otherwise private marriage.

“He has an MBA, he helps me with Kenya Moore Haircare. Advice. Tactical things. That’s the best thing about being married to someone like him. I have a partner in love, life, and business,” she gushed.

While cameras may not follow Kenya’s marriage in depth on the series, sources told TMZ the star wants to discuss her IVF treatment during the reunion.

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 10 airs Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.

