Kenya Moore just clapped back at naysayers claiming she’s faking her pregnancy with husband Marc Daly. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star took to social media to flaunt her baby bump.

On Saturday, Moore was at the Georgia World Congress Center - Building C for the Atlanta Ultimate Women’s Expo. While at the event, the 49-year-old took a snap behind the stage’s red curtain and shared it on Instagram. In the photo, Moore is seen flashing a smile while showing off her growing belly in a formfitting white dress with red stripes.

Moore captioned her post, “Won’t He do it? #godswill #love #hope #faith #family #God #peace,” which most of her fans took as her way of confirming her pregnancy. Many congratulated the actress and some where even inspired by the supposed “miracle” pregnancy. “As a woman who is still trying to beat infertility, you give me hope,” one fan wrote.

Moore’s co-star Cynthia Bailey is among the people who are happy about her upcoming little bundle of joy. Bailey even left a comment on Moore’s baby bump photo, saying, “Ok giving supermodel baby bump goals.”

Ever since Moore announced in April that she and Daly are expecting their first child together, she’s received a lot of criticism from people who don’t believe that she’s still capable of getting pregnant given her age. Many tabloids assumed that Moore was just faking her pregnancy, according to Us Weekly.

Last month, Moore had enough of all the speculations surrounding her pregnancy that she addressed the tabloids on social media, saying, “Fake Husband Fake Pregnancy Fake Boyfriends Fake Storyline Fired Fake Divorce…At least be effing original with your hateful lies…I’m used to you all making up stories to get clicks off my name but LEAVE MY FAMILY ALONE.”

It’s no secret that Moore underwent medical treatments just so she could get pregnant. Last November, she was photographed at a fertility clinic in Barbados. A month later, she told E! News that she really wants to have kids. “I absolutely want children. My husband wants children with me and we are working on it. I’m hopeful that within the year, I’ll have a little on running around.”

Moore and Daly secretly tied the knot in June 2017.

Photo: Getty Images/Rodin Eckenroth