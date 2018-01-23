“Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars Nene Leakes and Shereé Whitfield have yet to call a truce in their war of words which started over a mugshot jab.

In their most recent disagreement, Nene called Shereé’s boyfriend Tyrone Gilliams “a rat” after revealing how she first met the man who is currently serving time in prison for a white-collar crime.

During an appearance on the “RHOA After Show,” Nene described her first encounter with Tyrone and how he pursued her even though he had a girlfriend at the time.

“We were staying at the same hotel and he was with another girl at the time and of course they were super thirsty,” she said.

Nene revealed that the couple was excited to meet her and offered to take her out to dinner. However, after they grabbed a bite to eat, Nene said Tyrone reached out to her and asked her out on a date.

Although the two went out, Nene insisted there was no attraction at all and the two never engaged in a relationship.

Nene later admitted that she believes Shereé’s boyfriend wasn’t genuine about pursuing either of them.

“Of course Tyrone is an opportunist. He tried to talk to me, he ended up talking to Shereé, and I just find it very odd when guys are trying to move around a circle of girls. You know, my nose is pretty big, I smell a rat, honey,” she said.

However, Shereé was under the impression that Nene and Tyrone had a very different meeting. The Bravo star explained Nene came across Tyrone and his girlfriend in Miami.

Although Nene befriended the female after the encounter, she ultimately liked Tyrone but was rejected. Shereé claimed nothing happened between the two and Nene was “not his type.”

The recollection of Nene and Tyrone’s origin story came about after an episode of “RHOA” Season 10 when he hinted that he and Nene had a history together.

While he didn’t get into details about what he meant on the show, Nene and Shereé seemed more than happy to share there sides of the story.

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 10 airs Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.