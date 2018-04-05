“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes’ feud with Kim Zolciak and Brielle Biermann first began in October, but months later, it looks like the Swagg Boutique owner has no intention of putting the situation in the past.

NeNe accused Kim and Brielle of being racist after the 21-year-old commented on a photo of 50 Cent’s son Marquise Jackson posted on Instagram. “Wyd babyyyyyy,” she wrote.

The Shade Room initially shared the photo, alleging the reality star was attempting to flirt with the rapper’s son, however, in a now deleted comment, NeNe seemed to shut down the possibility of a romance between the two by claiming Brielle and Kim are racist.

“They don’t like black people so no worries here,” NeNe wrote.

This is not the first time NeNe has accused the “Don’t Be Tardy” stars of racism. During the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 10, Kim revealed Brielle sent her a Snapchat video of roaches crawling around in NeNe’s bathroom.

After Kim opted not to go on the cast trip to Barcelona, she learned NeNe accused her of faking her health problems. Kim then became enraged and sent Brielle’s video to the “RHOA” cast via a group text.

In a now deleted post, NeNe addressed the video on Instagram by accusing Brielle of planting the roaches in her house. “You had to stoop so low and be so disgusting #racisttrash,” she wrote.

Kim responded to the post by denying NeNe’s claims and accused her co-star of using the incident to gain attention.

“It’s so sad and offensive that someone can stoop so low as to call someone a racist just because they are mad. Everyone in my life knows that I am far from racist and unfortunately NeNe Leakes has tried for the last 10 years to paint that picture because that’s her last resort (It’s convenient that I’m not racist when we are getting along),” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.

“In a day and age where racism is very much alive and people are actually dying because of real racists, it’s heartbreaking that NeNe would cry wolf like this only because she’s upset. I think everyone including NeNe needs to spend some time uplifting people instead of tearing them down,” she added.

Kim and Brielle have not responded to NeNe’s latest accusations of racism. However, seeing as the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 10 reunion is supposed to air on Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo, it’s only a matter of time before these three ladies engage in another social media battle.

