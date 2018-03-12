The Sunday night airing of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 10 ended up causing another social media feud between cast members. Following the episode, Nene Leakes took to Twitter and Instagram to taunt Shereé Whitfield with alleged past relations she had with her current boyfriend, Tyrone Gilliams.

On Sunday, Nene shared a promo video of the series which is typical of Bravo cast members, however, her caption seemed to be directly aimed at Shereé. “Tune into RHOA TONIGHT at 8pm only on Bravo! Yesssss i have something to hide! I PURSUED TYRONE,” she wrote in a since deleted Instagram post.

Nene went on to allege she and Tyrone had sexual relations, and she made it appear as if she aggressively tried to date him. “Now you satisfied? I’m sure it couldn’t have been the other way around,” she added.

Over on Twitter, Shereé shared a tweet alleging Nene knew Kim Zolciak was going to attend her house party and was trying to play the victim. Shereé was referring to the party in which Kim’s daughter, Brielle Biermann, posted a Snapchat video that pointed out the roaches crawling around in Nene’s house.

“Girl cut it out....u knew Kim was a part of the show and that she was coming. And furthermore I didn’t invite, production did and u know damn well! So please STOP the lies!!!!”

Nene replied by accusing Shereé of inviting Kim and continued to allege she and Tyrone had sexual relations. Although Nene posted several tweets exploiting her relationship with Tyrone, on the show, she was adamant about the fact that she did not date Tyrone, had no interest in him and is happily married.

During a past segment on the “RHOA” after show, Shereé revealed Nene had a crush on Tyrone. However, in another segment, Nene insisted she quickly realized Tyrone was an opportunist and only wanted to date her because of her fame.

In the most recent episode of “RHOA,” Nene was upset Kandi tried to put her name in the same sentence as Tyrone, and explained she wanted no association with him.

Following Nene’s continuous tweets about her sexual escapades with Tyrone, Shereé seemed to respond to her rant on Monday. “Hmmmm, must have been wack!” she wrote.

Although Nene has not replied to Shereé’s most recent comment, it seems like this won’t be the last time the women will have a heated exchange on social media.

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 10 airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on Bravo.