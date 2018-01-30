“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams is done trying to fix her relationship with cast member Kandi Burruss. The two stars have a controversial past thanks to fired co-star Phaedra Parks, and although they have tried to work past their problems, they always seem to fail in their efforts.

On the Sunday night episode of “RHOA” Season 10, Kandi invited Porsha to her Essence Magazine party where Kandi coldly greeted her party guest.

Although Porsha attended, believing the invite was a step towards mending their broken friendship, after watching the Bravo episode, she realized Kandi’s invite wasn’t genuine.

On Monday, Porsha tweeted out a clip of her interview with Dish Nation where she slammed Kandi for being fake.

“For me, I accepted the invitation because if you are trying to get to a better place with somebody and they invite you somewhere, especially something special like this, I felt like needed to go to show my support as an effort towards doing better in our relationship,” she explained.

However, Porsha admitted that after she saw the episode and Kandi’s commentary, she realized that Kandi was being “so petty.”

“It was beyond pathetic, beyond classless. I thought it was ridiculous,” she added.

Porsha stated she wished she never attended the party, especially if Kandi was inviting her as a way to show off her accomplishments and make Porsha feel unsuccessful.

“Baby, you’re not the only one getting blessed, honey. I already thought that she thought she was better than me and better than other people, and now I see it. That’s not humble sweetie, check your attitude.”

Porsha and Kandi’s relationship has been on sour terms since “RHOA” Season 9. At the time, Phaedra accused Kandi of trying to drug Porsha so she could take her home and the two could engage in sexual activity with her husband, Todd Tucker.

At the Season 9 reunion, Phaedra admitted she lied and has since been fired from the show. However, Porsha and Kandi have yet to get back on friendly terms.

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 10 airs Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.

Photo: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images