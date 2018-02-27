Brandi Glanville is a free woman in more ways than one. After being evicted from the “Celebrity Big Brother” house on Friday, the star spent little time dwelling on her elimination and instead turned her focus to having a romantic evening.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum, who is a single lady following her January break up with ex-boyfriend DJ Friese, revealed she managed to spend some quality time with a special someone before returning to her everyday duties.

Glanville told Entertainment Tonight she has a “friends with benefits” relationship going on with an unnamed individual.

“Well, I had sex last night,” she admitted to the ET.

A post shared by Brandi Glanville (@brandiglanville) on Feb 25, 2018 at 9:58am PST

However, the star insisted she is not carrying out the arrangement with a former love.

“Not with the ex-boyfriend — no, I have a, well, you know how you have a go-to? So, my go-to from before [that relationship]. So, we had to work that out. Not last night, Friday night, ‘cause my kids went to ‘Black Panther,’ so, I got them back on Saturday,” she explained.

As far as ex-boyfriends are concerned, Glanville is not a fan of speaking about her failed relationships but did allude that social media may have been a factor in her break up with Friese. “I think social media, it ruins romances,” the star said.

“You know, it probably ruined mine. But he was lovely, and we’re still really great friends. That’s all I’ll say,” Glanville added.

Even though the star isn’t bitter about the end of her romance, it doesn’t mean she is eager to jump back in a relationship. “I’m not looking for anything,” Glanville confessed.

The star isn’t ready for a serious relationship because she has been enjoying her time flying solo.

“I really, honestly, love being single. You don’t have that pit in your stomach if someone’s doing something wrong, or cheating, or doing something like that ... I can’t go through something like that ever again.”

Although Glanville has chosen to “plead the fifth” regarding the exact reason why she and Friese split, she seems content with the current status of her love life.

Photo: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images