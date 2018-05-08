The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 8 may be nearing a close but it doesn’t mean the drama for cast member Kyle Richards has come to an end. In a sneak peek of the Season 8 reunion, the reality star admitted her relationship with half-sister Kathy Hilton is “not great.”

The sisters, who first experienced some tension in their relationship in 2015 over their husbands’ business decisions, are reportedly feuding over Kyle’s plan to develop and produce a TV series based off of their late mother Kathleen Richards’ life.

In a video of the upcoming “RHOBH” reunion episode shared by People, Kyle revealed she hasn’t spoken to her sister in six months, since announcing the show, which will be titled, “American Woman.”

During the reunion, Kyle explained the rift was brought on by a miscommunication, in which Kathy believed her personal experiences would be shared.

Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AltaMed

“I said, ‘I’m not sharing your stories or Kim’s [Richards] — these are my own stories.’ And not only that, it’s a fictionalized version of our life, and our mom being a single mom in the ’70s is the jumping-off point,” Kyle told reunion host Andy Cohen.

The Bravo star later admitted there were several factors that may have caused her strained relationship with her sister. “I think it started with my husband [Mauricio Umansky] leaving their real estate company and opening [competitor] The Agency,” she said.

In 2015, a source told People the business move caused tension between the two families that had yet to be resolved.

“Kathy’s husband Rick [Hilton] is still mad at Mauricio for leaving [Rick’s real estate company] Hilton & Hyland and starting [successful competitor] The Agency. The animosity has been building up for awhile. Mauricio isn’t even welcome in the Hilton house,” the insider explained.

Fast forwarding to the present day, Kyle insists she is happy to have her husband in her corner but misses the relationship she shared with her sister.

“And even though my husband is incredibly supportive — he really is — it’s different than having someone you grew up with, like your mom and your sisters.”

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. EDT on Bravo.

Photo: Tommy Garcia/Bravo