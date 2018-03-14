“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Shannon Beador has found herself in the middle of a bitter divorce from her husband, David Beador. The former couple has been attempting to figure out how to properly end their union, however, David seems to be hitting below the belt, filing new documents accusing Bravo of negatively influencing Shannon’s drinking habits.

Shannon, who filed for divorce in December 2017, shares three daughters with David--Sophie, 16, and twins, Stella and Adeline, 12. In the new documents, David claims the girls have been staying with their mother, but alleges Shannon has not been properly handling her responsibilities as a parent.

In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, David alleges Shannon’s job as a reality star “encourages excess drinking and extended travel to which Shannon has chosen not to inform me and make accommodations for the kids to stay with me while she is away.”

David goes on to accuse Shannon of “not fostering or encouraging a healthy father child relationship,” and asks for joint custody of their three kids.

Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Since the couple first separated in October, David revealed his relationship with his daughters has been strained and believes joint custody is the best option. “I only want what is best for my kids and Shannon,” David told Us Weekly on Tuesday.

“Such orders would serve the children’s best interests. While the children (Stella and Adeline) have resided with Shannon, since separation, the children, on several occasions have refused to talk or see me,” the document read.

“I have requested they spend nights with me however they have expressed concerns for their mother in this event.”

During the “RHOC” Season 12 reunion, Shannon revealed it was David who pulled the plug on their marriage. “It’s not what I wanted and it’s been really, really hard,” she told host Andy Cohen.

“We went on a trip to Hawaii, which I kind of hoped would bring everything together, but he left the trip early. And when I came home, he said, ‘We’re done.’”

David is also asking that the “court enter guideline child support and Santa Clara guideline temporary spousal support,” claiming his “take home pay” is less than what Shannon earns.

Shannon is currently filming “Real Housewives of Orange County” Season 13.

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images