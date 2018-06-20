“The Real Housewives of New York City” Season 10 was an emotional roller coaster for cast members Carole Radziwill and Bethenny Frankel, whose friendship fell apart both on and off camera. When the ladies come face-to-face for the reunion episode, their explosive feud is expected to escalate.

Carole and Bethenny seemed pretty much inseparable during Season 9, but when Bravo rolled out brand new episodes of the reality series, the women’s friendship appeared to be strained and continued to unravel online.

With various social media and blog posts dedicated to tearing each other down, sources believe Bethenny and Carole will have an intense blow out at “The Real Housewives of New York City” reunion.

“They are definitely going to be laying it all out on the table at the reunion,” an insider told Us Weekly. “It’s not something they’re looking forward to, but they’ll both be ready and it should be ugly.”

Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

While the reunion is expected to be a moment of confrontation for the ladies, Carole shared a blog post revealing she and Bethenny have ended their feud.

The stars’ friendship began to fall apart when Bethenny turned her attention to her bStrong charity, which aimed to provide relief during natural disasters like Hurricane Maria and Hurricane Harvey, while Carole trained for the NYC Marathon.

With distance came tension, and eventually, the ladies couldn’t have a conversation that didn’t turn into an argument. As Season 10 progressed, the Bravo stars acknowledged their strained friendship but continued to throw petty jabs at one another.

However, after seeing cast members Sonja Morgan and Tinsley Mortimer get past their differences, Carole revealed she and Bethenny shared a friendly hug amid their own drama.

“If Sonja and Tinsley could have a sleepover, the very least Bethenny and I could do was hug it out. While there may not be couples therapy in our future, I am happy we said our peace, and made peace. Praise be,” she wrote in a June 13 post.

Although the ladies appear to be cordial with one another, those close to the women don’t believe Carole and Bethenny will ever be friends again. “The trust is gone between them,” the source explained.

“They could coexist again, but not in the way they used to,” the insider continued.

“The Real Housewives of New York City” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EDT on Bravo.

Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images