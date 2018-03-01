The ladies of “The Real Housewives of New York City” will be returning to Bravo for Season 10 of the popular reality series. The claws are out once again, and this time around, cast members Bethenny Frankel and Luann de Lesseps will be handing out verbal lashings.

Last season, Bethenny and Carole Radziwill spent a majority of their time together, whether it was gossipping about others or attending luxurious events. However, when the series returns, it seems the two besties are no longer on friendly terms.

In the “RHONY” Season 10 trailer, Bethenny confesses she doesn’t think Carole is interested in maintaining their friendship, and later snaps at her during a sit-down.

“I’m not sure Carole’s as excited to see me as she used to be,” Bethenny explains.

Later on, Carole confronts Bethenny over their issues, which doesn’t sit well with the reality star. “Every time we’re together, you’re aggressive with me,” Carole tells Bethenny, which only infuriates the star.

While it isn’t exactly clear what caused the rift in her friendship with Bethenny, in April, Carole told Bravo she has been attempting to befriend other cast members, after Dorinda Medley called her a “mean girl” at the Season 9 reunion.

Due to Carole’s close relationship to Bethenny, Dorinda felt the two would often team up, which Carole admitted she understood.

“But I was a little bit more careful, I think, this season, to make it clear that I was interested in having friendships with everyone individually if they were interested in that,” she said.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Luann is dealing with the aftermath of her arrest on Christmas Eve 2017. The star was booked for disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest and battery.

Luann pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against her, and entered rehab at an alcohol treatment facility.

Amid all of the chaos going on in her life, Luann eventually breaks downs and cries while speaking with her daughter, “Why did I have to get married?”

The trailer also sees Luann pouring out her feelings to someone on the phone. “I’ve been traveling, I’ve been to prison, and I just want to be close to home,” she says.

However, returning to the big apple may not be what she needs. As she tries to pick herself back up, she learns her cast mates have been gossiping behind her back, and doesn’t take the betrayal lightly.

“She called me a convict!” Luann is seen yelling at someone off camera.

“The Real Housewives of New York City” premieres Wednesday, April 4 at 9 p.m. EDT on Bravo.