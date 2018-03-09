Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy may have finalized their divorce in 2016, but the former couple is still at war over custody of their 7-year-old daughter Bryn. The “Real Housewives of New York City” star, who filed for divorce in 2012, is suing her ex-husband for primary custody of their child, and has been ordered to return to court by a Manhattan judge.

Since their split, Frankel and Hoppy’s relationship has been quite tumultuous, with the Bravo star requesting an order of protection against her ex. However, the former spouses must head to court to undergo forensic evaluations with Bryn.

“They are due back in court on May 10th and the evaluations are to be completed by then, that’s why the judge gave them so much time between now and then,” a source told E! News.

The judge’s order comes four years after the initial evaluation. “Back in 2013 when the divorce and custody initially happened, this same doctor did a forensic custody evaluation at the time,” the insider explained.

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

“The judge today ordered that same doctor do another forensic custody evaluation to update his first report from 2013. He will meet with Bryn and Jason, and then Bryn with Bethenny – separately but in person – and observe each of them with the child.”

On Thursday, Frankel’s attorney, Allan Mayefsky, told Judge Michael Katz joint custody wasn’t an option for his client.

“The harassment, the stalking, the 500 emails in 90 days, in which he called her a ‘sad, miserable, bitter old woman,’ and said, ‘I’ll pray for you,’ while asking about life insurance — a veiled threat — there’s no way these parties can be joint custodians,” he stated.

Mayefsky later accused Hoppy of wanting to share custody in order to receive steady checks from the Skinnygirl founder. “He wants joint custody because he wants the child support and he wants to be able to continue to see and harass my client,” he said.

Hoppy’s lawyer, Robert Wallack, denied his client has been harassing Frankel. The attorney made it clear they had no intention of giving the “RHONY” star sole custody of Bryn, and will instead fight for joint custody of the child.

Photo: G. Gershoff/Getty Images