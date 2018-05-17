Carole Radziwill ‏and Bethenny Frankel’s friendship has been falling apart for quite some time, but the most recent episode of “The Real Housewives of New York City” Season 10 appeared to shine a light on their fallout. Before fans could assume the ladies were fighting over Radziwill’s on and off boyfriend, Adam Kenworthy, the star shaded her former friend while clarifying what really strained their relationship.

On the Wednesday night episode, Bethenny reached out to Adam about lending a hand for her charity, bStrong. However, the exchange didn’t sit well with the Skinnygirl founder, who criticized Adam for backing out of the opportunity after learning he wouldn’t be paid.

One fan questioned if the incident with Adam was the reason the ladies’ relationship fell apart. Carole replied to the individual by explaining she and Bethenny were no longer on good terms because the star wasn’t a good friend.

“No it has to do with Bethenny and the way she talks about me behind my back and to my face. It’s all Bethenny. Twilight zone,” she tweeted.

Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Carole’s comments come after Bethenny’s conversation with “RHONY” co-star Dorinda Medley, in which she stated Adam “rubbed her the wrong way” when he backed out of helping the charity.

Bethenny’s goal was to have Adam accompany her charity to Houston following Hurricane Harvey to take photos of the journey. The star admitted she was surprised when he said he “can’t really afford to not work.”

“In the entire process of this charity, not one person has said, ‘What’s the comp?’ ” she told Dorinda.

“All the people you met at the warehouse, they’re all nurses, teachers — they have nothing. They’re not as rich as Adam,” she added.

Bethenny later defended her comment about Adam on Twitter, explaining she felt emotional about the situation.

“He gives in his own way. When hustling for donations u get so excited when someone says yes & I got very deflated afterwards. It is all so rapid & dire. It isn’t my business but I told Dorinda my truth,” she wrote.

However, it doesn’t look like Bethenny’s honesty has been beneficial to repairing her relationship with Carole. Will the ladies find a way to fix their friendship?

“The Real Housewives of New York City” Season 10 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EDT on Bravo.

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images