Surprise, surprise! Richard Gere and much younger girlfriend Alejandra Silva tied the knot weeks ago, but they managed to keep it secret until this week.

On Monday, Hello! Magazine broke the news that the 68-year-old Hollywood actor and his girlfriend of three years exchanged their “I do's” in a secret civil ceremony at the beginning of April. Specific details on the occasion weren’t disclosed, but sources say the husband and wife are over the moon happy.

Though Gere and Silva chose to keep their wedding private, they have reportedly decided to invite their family and friends over for a celebration at their New York home on May 6. It wasn’t clear why the couple opted to throw a party a month after their wedding.

“I have found the quiet and happy life that I have always sought,” Gere previously told Hello! Magazine’s sister publication Hola! about his relationship with Silva. “I was feeling a little lost, without light, and knowing him gave meaning to my life. It was [a] feeling that someone was reaching out and showing me my true path,” Silva, 35, said of the actor at the time.

Now that they are officially a couple, Gere and Silva are excited to have a baby. The Spanish businesswoman admitted to Hola! in the past that she and Gere are absolutely looking forward to starting a family very soon.

Gere and Silva were first spotted together at the Madrid premiere of the actor’s movie, “Time Out of Mind,” in 2015. In June of that year, they were seen getting cozy on an Italian beach in Taormina, Sicily, as per Us Weekly. However, it was confirmed later on that the two were already seeing each other romantically.

The pair reportedly share common interest since they are both common rights activists, according to Daily Mail. The two have a long history of philanthropic work, so it was inevitable for the two to connect on a romantic level.

Prior to Silva, the “Pretty Woman” actor was dating “Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi. Gere was also previously married to actress Carey Lowell from 2002 to 2013 and supermodel Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1995. On the other hand, Silva was previously married to Govind Friedland from 2012 to 2015. They have a son named Albert.

Photo: Getty Images/Valerie Macon