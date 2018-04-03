Adult Swim surprised "Rick and Morty" fans on April Fool's Day.

On Sunday, the network aired "Bushworld Adventures" a "Rick and Morty" parody episode. However, fans have different reactions to it. Some were pleased while others were not.

"bushland adventures is my new favorite tv show #bushlandadventures," Eric Mount wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, for Corey Plante of Inverse, the said episode featured the "most problematic and unsettling aspects of the show while omitting the charming humor and fun-loving sci-fi. The end result is total nightmare fuel drawn with some janky animation that makes the whole thing hard to watch."

"It looks like the network is trolling the Rick and Morty fanbase harder than ever by giving us a totally unpleasant anti-Rick and Morty," Plante added.

Last year, Adult Swim surprised everyone by airing the premiere episode of "Rick and Morty" Season 3 on April Fool's Day. However, the series has not been renewed for another season yet as confirmed by Dan Harmon.

In March, Harmon appeared on a new episode of SModcast and confessed that the sci-fi series has not been renewed due to contract negotiation issues.

"The reason we're not working on 'Rick and Morty' right now ain't because I figured out that I don't need to impress you," Harmon explained. "It's because of a little something called contract negotiations and it's gotten complicated this time around."

Prior to that, one fan called Harmon "lazy alcoholic" and ordered him to finish the series. "I hear ya, tough spot. On one hand, it can be challenging, especially with crippling lazy alcoholism, to write a show that hasn't been ordered by a network," he wrote on Twitter. "On the other hand, the thought that fans like you pay the price...I mean...I'm gonna grab a drink."

Some fans speculate that the series will find another home for season 4. However, this series is unlikely to change network as it will benefit both parties [network and writers] to stick together.

"Rick and Morty" has "brought a level of both critical acclaim and mainstream popularity." As for Harmon and Roiland, "it's unlikely that mercurial, experimental pair are going to find more agreeable corporate partners than Adult Swim, renowned for their loose and unorthodox management style."

Photo: Adult Swim