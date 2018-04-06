Dan Harmon feels that the renewal of "Rick and Morty" Season 4 is happening soon.

Adult Swim has not yet renewed adult sci-fi cartoon "Rick and Morty." However, fans have been bugging its creators, Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, for a new season, which the former thinks is possible.

On Wednesday, one fan asked Harmon if it's possible for Hulu, Amazon and Netflix to pick up "Rick and Morty." As a response, Harmon shared his thoughts about changing networks. "Someone would have to buy it I guess? Maybe they figure that's a better way to make money, what do I know, I'm not a money guy, I'm a story guy," he wrote.

Aside from this, Harmon also teased that the "Rick and Morty" Season 4 renewal with Turner Broadcast and Adult Swim might be imminent. "But my instincts tell me we're due for a 'return threshold,'" he added.

Fans have been speculating for months that the series may find a new home. However, this might be unlikely as it is best for both of the parties, the network and the writers, to work together.

"['Rick and Morty'] brought a level of both critical acclaim and mainstream popularity," a Screen Rant writer commented. "It's unlikely that mercurial, experimental pair [Harmon and Roiland] are going to find more agreeable corporate partners than Adult Swim, renowned for their loose and unorthodox management style."

"Rick and Morty" fans were expecting the new season this summer. Thus, many were disappointed after learning that the series has not been renewed. According to Harmon, the cause of delay was due to contract negotiations that have become complicated.

"The reason we're not working on 'Rick and Morty' right now ain't because I figured out that I don't need to impress you," Harmon said. "It's because of a little something called contract negotiations and it's gotten complicated this time around."

In related news, Adult Swim released a "Rick and Morty" parody on April Fool's Day. The episode featured Bendigo, an Australian city, as a barren wasteland. However, according to city mayor Margaret O'Rourke, their city is very different than what has been featured on the show.

"Bendigo is a very vibrant and beautiful place and nothing like what has been displayed," O'Rourke said. "I believe the Google searches have soared ever since it was released, and people would know by those searches that Bendigo is nothing like what's in the parody."

Photo: Adult Swim