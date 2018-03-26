Dan Harmon gave another update about "Rick and Morty" Season 4.

Adult Swim has not renewed "Rick and Morty" for another season yet and according to Harmon, this is due to contract negotiations that have gone "complicated." Harmon appeared in a new episode of SModcast where he shared new details about their hit animated science fiction comedy series.

"The reason we're not working on 'Rick and Morty' right now ain't because I figured out that I don't need to impress you," Harmon said (via CBR.com). "It's because of a little something called contract negotiations and it's gotten complicated this time around."

Justin Roiland's co-creator did not discuss further the reason behind the "complicated" contract negotiations for "Rick and Morty" Season 4. However, the publication noted that this could be due to the "skyrocketing popularity in the wake of its long-awaited Season 3."

The series' fame is unquestionable. In fact, it influenced McDonald's to revive its beloved Szechuan Sauce.

A few weeks back, Harmon announced on Twitter that Adult Swim has not renewed their series yet. The post was a reply to a fan who called him "lazy alcoholic" and who ordered him to finish "Rick and Morty" Season 4 instead.

"I hear ya, tough spot," Harmon wrote. "On one hand, it can be challenging, especially with crippling lazy alcoholism, to write a show that hasn't been ordered by a network. On the other hand, the thought that fans like you pay the price...I mean...I'm gonna grab a drink."

It can be remembered that it took over a year for Harmon and Roiland to deliver "Rick and Morty" Season 3. In fact, it was supposed to have 14 episodes but was reduced to 10. Harmon took the blame for what happened.

"I mostly blame myself for doing 10 instead of 14. I'm still learning how to do the show efficiently while catering to the perfectionist in all of us," he said.

Harmon also knew that the network may deem them less trustworthy for failing to deliver. But he was up for the challenge for the next season, which sadly was still unconfirmed.

"But then I have to say, 'Yeah but you're the guy who says we can do 14 who turned out to be wrong so we're not listening to you now,'" Harmon said. "The nice healthy way to approach this is I want to prove it with the first 10 of season 4 — prove it to ourselves, to production, to the network — that it's so easy that we'll earn additional episodes."

Photo: Adult Swim