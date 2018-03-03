Rick Ross’ ex-girlfriend recently asked friends, family and fans to pray for the rapper.

Ross had a health scare in his home in the Miami area on Thursday morning. Someone living in the mansion called 911 at 3:34 a.m. to request for an emergency medical support. In the documents obtained by The Blast, it was revealed that Ross was unresponsive and breathing heavily. The rapper was also reportedly slobbing out of his mouth.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Ross has a history of seizures. The publication also revealed that the rapper is currently confined at a hospital in Miami, and it is possible that he suffered from a heart attack. According to TMZ, Ross is on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), which is a form of life support.

But Ross’ good friend, Fat Trel, clarified that the rapper is at the hospital, but he is not on life support. On his Instagram account, Trel also said that he had the chance to talk to Ross over the phone, and he’s doing good.

In 2011, Ross also suffered from two seizures within a six-hour period. He was hospitalized in Birmingham, Alabama, but later told BET’s 106 & Park that the seizures were because he did not enough rest and sleep. The rapper also talked about his seizures in the TV One documentary “Uncensored.”

Last year, Ross also made headlines after he signed a female rapper to MMG. While speaking with “The Breakfast Club,” Ross said, “You know, I never did it because I always thought, like, I would end up [expletive] a female rapper and [expletive] the business up. I’m so focused on my business. I just, gotta be honest with you. You know, she looking good. I’m spending so much money on her photo shoots. I gotta [expletive] a couple of times.”

Photo: Getty Images/Christopher Polk for NARAS