“Riverdale” Season 2, episode 17 features a slew of storylines in the hit The CW series.

In “The Noose Tightens,” Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) step up to help after learning that Veronica Lodge’s (Camila Mendes) dad, Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) is related to a group of mobsters.

The student council elections at Riverdale High School also heat up as all of the candidates go head to head for the top position. Towards the end of the episode, the results of the election is likely to be revealed.

Elsewhere in episode 17, Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) convinces her mom, Alice Cooper (Madchen Amick) to sign a waiver form so that she could get a serpent tattoo. Alice is enraged at Betty for wanting to prove something to her boyfriend, Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse).

Jughead is a member of the Serpents, and Betty tells her mom that she is practically part of the group since she always spends time with them. But Alice still refuses to sign the form.

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, “Riverdale” executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa also previewed this week’s episode. He said that the Black Hood will be back.

“When we started, we had three likely suspects, so for the first half of the season, we were always dropping red herrings so we could pick one of the three. As we moved into the second half, and we get back to the Black Hood for the last few episodes, we always knew it wasn’t Svenson, but for the last 10 episodes or so, we’ve had a pretty clear idea and have been writing toward that,” he said.

The executive producer also hinted on Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni’s (Vanessa Morgan) plight in episode 17.

“It’s a powerful episode between Cheryl and Toni. It’s something we’ve thought about for a while, so it’s nice to see it come to fruition,” he said.

The real life best friends’ chemistry is palpable in “Riverdale.” And by the looks of it, a bisexual storyline is explored in this week’s installment.

“I don’t think it was a realization. It is something she’s known for a long time, and her mom has pushed down, and it’s made Cheryl hate herself…” Petsch said.

“Riverdale” Season 2, episode 17 airs tonight at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.

