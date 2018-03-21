Lili Reinhart recently revealed that her grandmother has died.

The “Riverdale” star expressed her sadness over her Nana’s death via a post on her Instagram account. Reinhart uploaded a black and white photo of her beautiful grandmother.

In her caption, the actress, who plays the role of Betty Cooper in the hit The CW series, said that she is heartbroken and speechless.

The actress’ mom, Amy Reinhart, also posted “Embracing Hope,” a poem about loss on her Instagram account.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old actress made headlines earlier this week after Cole Sprouse shared an abstract portrait of his rumored girlfriend and co-star. In the snap, part of Reinhart’s face is shown in close up. There is also a beautiful red rose beside her.

Last year, Sprouse refused to reveal the real status of his relationship with Reinhart. When People asked him if they were dating, he simply replied, “No comment.”

He also said that confirming or denying anything won’t make any difference, because fans will believe what they want to believe. Sprouse added that giving a direct answer means granting people more power over your personal life.

“The core of four of the ‘Riverdale’ [cast] is now engaged in dating scandals beyond our wildest anticipation. Everyone has something to say about one of us dating our costars… And I’m flattered!” Sprouse initially said.

“If I were to talk to my own self about this it would be like, ‘No way.’ Lili and I are constantly talked about in the public eye, and for me I think that it is being deeply informed by the love of the characters and wanting to see us together. I think that in many ways it’s offensive and an invasion of privacy, but it’s also a badge of honor because it means you’re creating a chemistry on screen that is so understandable that people want to see it in real life, which is flattering from a professional perspective,” he added.

In “Riverdale,” Sprouse plays the role of Jughead Jones, Betty’s love interest.

“Riverdale” Season 2 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m EDT on The CW. New episodes are also uploaded on Netflix every week.

Photo: Sam Wasson/Getty Images for iHeartMedia