One of the biggest stories leading up to Super Bowl LII is the status of New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. Tom Brady’s most reliable offensive weapon left the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars early with a concussion and had not cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol as of Wednesday, WHDH-7 reported.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick elaborated in his Wednesday press conference after the team’s first practice on the road in Minnesota. The dynamic tight end could only participate in the non-contact portion of practice.

Belichick clarifies to #WBZ that @RobGronkowski was “limited” in today’s practice and is still in the #NFL Concussion protocol program. #SuperBowl 52 pic.twitter.com/6cOtoI1is9 — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) January 31, 2018

Gronkowski told reporters Tuesday that he plans on playing in Sunday’s championship matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, but emphasized that it is ultimately up to team doctors.

"I'm not the guy to say 'oh, I'm out of concussion protocol.' That's the doctors call and hopefully that's very very soon,” Gronkowski said, per NFL.com.

The Patriots would certainly like to have Gronkowski on the field and ready to go on Sunday, as Tom Brady and Bill Belichick will attempt to win their sixth championship as a duo since 2001. When healthy, Gronkowski is still largely considered the best tight end in the game, racking up another 1,000 yard season in 2017.

His presence would help Brady navigate a talented Eagles defense that ranked fourth in the NFL in both yards and points per game. The Eagles ranked 12th in fewest yards given up against opposing tight ends in 2017.

As of Wednesday afternoon, oddsmakers favored the Patriots by 4.

Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images