Rob Kardashian is refusing to fall for Blac Chyna’s tricks after his ex shaded the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star for being a deadbeat dad on Father’s Day.

The Instagram model, who shares daughter Dream, 1, with Kardashian, and son, King Cairo, 5, with Tyga, posted a message on her Instagram Story calling out her exes over the lack of financial support she has received towards taking care of their children.

The drama started on Sunday when Chyna posted a message alluding to the idea that Kardashian and Tyga have not paid her child support for their kids. “Wow Tyga and Rob ... no child support BOSS B***H ALL 201……...” she wrote.

Sources close to Kardashian told TMZ the Arthur George sock designer believes his ex was purposely trying to ruin his Father’s Day and force a reaction out of him.

Photo: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

If the 31-year-old would have responded to the post, chances are he would have violated their custody agreement, which prohibits the parents from writing negative things about one another on social media.

Insiders revealed the two have been at odds lately due to Kardashian’s desire to lower the $20,000 he pays Chyna in child support each month. The reality star no longer has the steady income that would allow him to pay the amount.

In April, TMZ learned the “Rob & Chyna” star has been struggling to make money after he was banned from Instagram for posting revenge porn photos of his ex.

Sources revealed the mobile app was used to advertise his sock line, but he can longer promote the product, which means less money towards his income.

Kardashian was also reportedly unhappy with the child support amount because the two share joint custody of Dream and Chyna rakes in more money than he does.

Nonetheless, those close to the E! Network star revealed he has neither missed a child support payment or visit with his daughter since their custody agreement was put in place.

Kardashian and Chyna first began dating in January 2016. By April, the two were engaged and announced the model’s pregnancy a month later. The two continued an on-and-off relationship until around April 2017, when they split for good.

Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images