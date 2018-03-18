Rob Kardashian celebrated his 31st birthday on Saturday, which also happens to be St. Patrick’s Day.

To commemorate his special day, the doting dad shared an adorable photo of his 16-month-old daughter, Dream, on social media. In the snap, Dream is sitting in her white toy car. Kardashian also designed his photo of Dream with red and green emoji.

Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, also paid tribute to her only son on his birthday. On her Instagram account, Jenner shared a collage of their photos together. The momager told Kardashian that he is the best son anyone could ask for.

Kim Kardashian-West also made sure to remember her brother on his special day. The reality TV star said that she’s happy to raise her kids alongside her brother’s daughter. West also called Kardashian the best dad and friend.

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s ex-girlfriend, Blac Chyna, also surprisingly sent him a special birthday greeting. On her social media account, Chyna uploaded a throwback photo of their little family.

Kardashian and Chyna fought each other in court last year over the custody of their only child. In September, the estranged couple reached a joint agreement to raise Dream mutually.

A month later, Chyna also filed a lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner clan after she accused them of slut-shaming her on social media. Chyna also alleged that Jenner and her daughters were the ones responsible for the cancelation of “Rob and Chyna.”

“The unwritten rule no one told Ms. White when she embarked on a relationship with Mr. Kardashian is: the entire family takes it personally if you leave and will come after you, using their fame, wealth and power to take you down. They will get your television show canceled. They will go after your endorsement deals. They will condone slut-shaming you. They will spread lies about you. They will claim you are a bad mother, without evidence,” Chyna’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, said (via Entertainment Tonight).

Months after the filing, Chyna removed Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner from the lawsuit. But she’s still fighting against Jenner and West in court.

Photo: Getty Images/Greg Doherty