Actor Robert De Niro declared in a recent interview he was banning President Donald Trump from every Nobu restaurant, a chain of eateries he co-owns with his celebrity chef friend, Nobuyuki Matsuhisa.

De Niro said he would “never let Trump into any of the Nobu restaurants,” in an interview with Mail Online, which is a tall order, considering the restaurant chain has 30 outlets across the globe.

"I don't care what he likes," De Niro added. "If he walked into a restaurant I was in — I'd walk out."

His business partner, on the other hand, had a more optimistic approach toward the deteriorating relationship between the actor and the POTUS.

"It's my dream for Trump to sit next to Bob. To make them sushi!" Matsuhisa said.

The president has been known to host foreign dignitaries at Nobu in the past. Back in 2013, for example, the-then business mogul Trump met with Russian financial elites at a Nobu restaurant in Moscow.

This is not the first time a billionaire was no longer welcome in Nobu. Entrepreneur Stewart Rahr was banned from the restaurant chain in 2012 after allegedly trying to pay off patrons to give up their seat for him and also swearing at the restaurant manager when the latter protested, New York Post reported.

He also sent an email to the Drew Nieporent, who owned the Nobu outlet, forwarding to a host of A-list celebrities, including his close friend Trump, calling for the manager to get fired — an action that backfired on him.

Although it is not known why De Niro suddenly decided to ban Trump, the actor has never made a secret of his less than approving opinion of the president. In April, he addressed a room full of journalists and other members of the press at the opening of the Tribeca Film Festival 2018, remarking how important all of their jobs were in order to keep a check on the current administration.

“America is being run by a mad man who wouldn’t recognize the truth if it came inside a bucket of his beloved Colonel Sanders Fried Chicken,” he told the crowd, Indie Wire reported. “When he doesn’t like what he hears, he dismisses it by saying it’s un-American and damning and it’s ‘fake news,’ but we know the truth. All thinking people do know the truth.”

He also told the press they were operating in a nation where the leader of the free world blatantly disregards any piece of news that does not sit well with his worldview.

“Your job is difficult enough without being attacked by our low-life-in-chief. That’s the new name I have for him,” De Niro said. “The press has done an admirable job this past year, we’re looking at journalists as our saviors, in the same way we used to look at our political leaders.”

De Niro also spoke out against the president in March at an event for the Fulfillment Fund, an organization promoting higher education, based out of Los Angeles.

“A college education is important, but education without humanity is ignorance. Look at our president. He made it through [the] University of Pennsylvania, so he was exposed to a quality education, but he’s still an idiot,” he said, Variety reported.

When the crowd started booing at the mention of Trump, De Niro gave them a reality check.

“We have to do something about it, sorry. He lacks any sense of humanity or compassion. Of course, he did have to overcome the curse of growing up rich and spoiled and endure the heartbreak of bone spurs, maybe that had an affect,” he added.

Although he apologized for dragging politics in the middle of the event, the actor said he will be speaking out on every public forum against the administration as long as it continues to stay corrupt.

“To be silent in the face of such villainy is to be complicit, and it’s especially appropriate tonight because Trump treats education as a con, a way to make a profit at the expense of the suckers,” he said.