Robert Downey Jr. is currently starring in “Avengers: Infinity War,” the fastest movie to ever gross $1 billion at the box office, but that doesn’t mean he is slowing down. The Iron Man actor doesn’t seem to stop working. Check out all of RDJ’s upcoming movies below:

“The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle” (April 12, 2019) Downey is currently filming this flick, about a doctor who can speak to animals. Downey will play the famous physician with a Welsh accent, and the animals will be voiced by some familiar faces. Tom Holland, Marion Cotillard, John Cena, Emma Thompson, Selena Gomez, Kumail Nanjiani, Octavia Spencer and more are in the cast.

“Avengers 4” (May 3, 2019) Iron Man/Tony Stark will have to work out his differences with some old friends and find a way to save the universe. The movie is being hyped as the final chapter to the saga that started with 2008’s “Iron Man,” but it isn’t clear if this is Downey’s final Marvel movie.

Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

“Sherlock Holmes 3” (December 25, 2020) Downey will reprise his role as Sherlock Holmes nearly a decade after the last sequel, “Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows,” debuted in 2011. Jude Law will return as Watson. Though Guy Ritchie helmed the first two films, no director has been announced for the threequel yet.

“All-Star Weekend” (TBD) Jamie Foxx is making his directorial debut with this comedy, which focuses on two friends cheering for rival NBA stars. The film has an all-star cast with Downey, Eva Longoria, Jeremy Piven, Nina Dobrev and more. The movie has been filmed, but no release date has been set.

John Brinkley Biopic (TBD) Richard Linklater (“Boyhood”) will direct Downey in this untitled film, based on the true story of Dr. John Brinkley. The doc found fame by transplanting goat testicles into humans, claiming it would fix a variety of medical issues. He amassed millions but died poor after so many lawsuits. The movie is still in pre-production.

While Iron Man’s future is still up in the air after “Avengers 4,” it’s clear that Downey is moving full steam ahead with his movie career. He recently told Entertainment Weekly that he has a full slate after he finishes filming “Dr. Dolittle.” “Then there’s all this stuff down the pike. We’re looking at another Sherlock Holmes, we’re developing ‘Perry Mason’ for HBO. I still want to do ‘Pinocchio,’” he teased.

Looks like we’ll be seeing plenty of Downey on the big screen in the next few years.