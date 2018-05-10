Robert Pattinson’s ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs has opened up about her recent battle with tumors that forced her to undergo surgery. The singer-songwriter also admitted that she doubted herself and her body amid the difficult time.

Twigs (born Tahliah Debrett Barnett) recently took to Instagram to disclose to her fans the medical scare she experienced late last year. The 30-year-old recording artist revealed that doctors found six fibroid tumors in her uterus — the reason for the excruciating pain she was experiencing at the time.

“Dear friends, I am a very private person as u all know and I have gone back and forth in my mind whether to share that this year I have been recovering from laparoscopic surgery to remove 6 fibroid tumors from my uterus,” Twigs wrote.

Twigs then went on to say that the tumors she had in her uterus were comparable to “the size of 2 cooking apples, 3 kiwis and a couple of [strawberries].” She said the tumors gave her pain everyday and that a nurse had told her that the total weight and size of her tumors were similar to that of being six months pregnant.

The “Twilight” actor’s ex implied that she was scared of her condition at the time and she “tried to be brave” while facing it. She ultimately decided to undergo surgery even though she doubted if her body were to ever feel the same again after it.

“I had surgery in December and I was so scared, despite lots of love from friends and family I felt really alone and my confidence as a woman was knocked out,” the “Two Weeks” hitmaker stated.

Five months later, Twigs says she’s feeling like her “strong self again” all thanks to some carefree dancing she’s been doing while recuperating. Twigs reportedly goes to The Choreography House pole fitness dance studio in North Hollywood, California to do some dancing, according to ET Online.

On a final note, Twigs gave a shoutout to all the women who are battling the same medical condition that she had. “I know that a lot of women suffer from fibroid tumors and I just wanted to say after my experience that you are amazing warriors and that you are not alone. You can get through this,” she wrote.

Looking back on the timeline of events, Twigs underwent surgery to have her tumors removed just two months after she and Pattinson broke up in October 2017. At the time of their split, sources said the actor was the one who put an end to their romance because they were drifting apart, as per Daily Mail.

It wasn’t clear if Twigs found out about her condition while she and Pattinson were still together, or if Pattinson was aware of the British singer’s condition back then.

Photo: Getty Images/Daniel Leal-Olivas