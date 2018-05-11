Stephen Curry playing 37 minutes of Game 5 was one of the highlights as the Golden State Warriors beat the New Orleans Pelicans 113-104 to wrap up the Western Conference semi-finals 4-1 on Tuesday.

The Warriors point guard was making his third start after returning from almost six weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury. He made his return off the bench in Game 2, but was restricted to 27 minutes.

Steve Kerr admitted after the game the minute restriction was due to his fitness conditioning rather than any worries about the knee injury that had kept him out since March 23. Curry has gradually made progress and after Game 4, where he played 32 minutes, the coach said he had turned a corner in terms of his conditioning.

The two-time MVP played the entire fourth quarter in their final playoff game against the Pelicans on Tuesday and top scored as they booked their place in a fourth straight Western Conference Final.

Curry admitted after the game he is not thinking of any potential setbacks when he is on court and is continually trying to get back to his best. The All-Star point guard feels he is building form at the right time and is hoping to carry the momentum into the finals, where they will play regular season top seeds the Houston Rockets.

Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

“I’m just out there playing basketball, having fun,” Curry said after the Warriors win Tuesday, as quoted by the Express. “Second half I played the whole fourth quarter so it was nice to get a full 12-minute run like that.”

“But other than that, in my head when I’m out there, it’s just about trying to play free and not worry about [injuries or] anything. ... I continually try to get my rhythm on both ends, keep moving. The last four games have been solid. So I’m looking forward to continuing to build that momentum into the next series,” the Warriors point guard added.

Curry will need to be at his best when they take on the Rockets, who were the best team in the West this season. Coach Kerr will be pleased his star point guard is back to full fitness for the playoff finals.

The 30-year-old, who is looking to make the NBA Finals for the fourth straight year, admitted he is feeling good on the court, but revealed his timing with the ball can get better. Curry is just glad to be back on the court after spending almost six weeks out and is hopeful they will not have to look back anymore and focus on what is ahead of them — a best of seven series against the Rockets, a matchup that has been spoken about since October last year.

“Yeah I feel good. I feel confident in what I’m able to do out there,” Curry added. “Timing can still get a little bit better with the ball and things like that when you start to get so excited. ... When I’m out there, missing six weeks, I’m just appreciative of being out there playing. I continue to get better, continue to get my timing right, continue to get back to my normal rotations and normal minutes that I’m out there playing and hopefully we won’t look back.”

Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between the Warriors and the Rockets tips off in Houston on Monday night at 9 p.m. EDT with live TV coverage in the United States on TNT.