Roger Federer could play at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in order to complete the career Golden Slam and add an Olympic Gold Medal to his 20 men’s singles major titles, according to former British women’s number one Annabel Croft.

The Swiss is clear he has no plans to retire any time soon as he continues to play at the highest level. He is currently ranked number two in the world having won nine titles in little over 12 months.

Questions were raised about his future in the game when he missed six months of the 2016 campaign with a knee injury. A number of former players suggested the Swiss maestro is unlikely to come back to his best and challenge for the major titles.

Federer has enjoyed proving his doubters wrong since his return for the start of the 2017 campaign. He has followed a fitness first mantra and played a limited schedule to ensure he is fit for all the key tournaments.

Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The 36-year-old skipped the entire clay court swing of the season in 2017, but still managed seven titles, which included two Grand Slams. He has followed the same pattern in 2018 as he is keen to remain in peak condition for the grass court and hard court events later in the year.

Croft, who is supporting the Lawn Tennis Association’s (LTA) Tennis for Kids program, believes Federer will continue playing for at least two more years and could even play the Olympics as the men’s singles Olympic gold medal is the only thing missing from his trophy-laden cabinet.

The Swiss ace won the doubles gold at the Beijing Games in 2008 and picked up the silver at the London Games in 2012 where he lost to home favorite Andy Murray. Only two men's singles players have won all four majors and won an Olympic singles gold medal — Andre Agassi at Atlanta 1996 and Rafael Nadal at Beijing 2008. Federer had previously hinted he could play the 2020 Games in Tokyo, but admitted it will depend on his form in two years’ time.

“I think he can manage to play on for another year or two as he’s got a very managed schedule,” Croft told Express Sport on the sidelines of the Tennis for Kids event. “This year, he’s played a lot already, and he’s already said he’s skipping the clay-court season to prepare for the grass. He knows exactly how to manage his body.”

“The Olympic singles medal is the one thing Roger is missing. Last time he won the doubles but he doesn’t have that singles title. I think if it gets closer and he thinks there’s a chance he can do it, he will do it. He is playing so good tennis and he seems to be managing himself really well so he knows where he’s at,” she added. “He’s won everything, but he’s missing that singles medal.”

Federer is currently taking a break from the ATP Tour following a hectic schedule to start the year. He will skip the second Grand Slam of the year at Roland Garros before returning to action in June at the Gerry Weber Open before beginning his assault for an unprecedented ninth Wimbledon Championship.