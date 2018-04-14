Roger Federer has decided to skip the entire clay court swing of the season for the second year running in order to remain fresh for the grass court and hard court events later in the year.

The red dirt is the Swiss ace’s least preferred surface and one that also puts his body under most stress. Federer has made staying fit for the entire a campaign a priority since his return from a long-term injury in 2017 and is playing a limited schedule.

The 36-year-old hinted earlier in the year he could play one or two clay court events, but decided to skip it in its entirety which includes the French Open, like he did last season, after his second loss to Thanasi Kokkinakis at the Miami Open.

Photo: MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty Images

Feliciano Lopez, who is playing the Madrid Masters for the 17th time in his career, while also stepping up into the tournament director’s role alongside Manolo Santana was hopeful Federer would consider playing the tournament in the Spanish capital.

The world number two’s decision to skip the clay court season did not go down well with the former world number 12, who revealed Federer has the same obligation as the other players to play the Masters 1000 Series events. Lopez admitted "it is a pity" the 20-time Grand Slam winner does not consider the clay court events as important as the grass and court tournaments.

“I want Federer to play in Madrid again before he retires," Lopez said, as quoted on Tennis World USA. "Federer has the same obligation as the other players to play the Masters 1000.”

“But he again decided not to play at this time of the season, as it will be on clay. It is a pity. It is as important as the grass or hard-court seasons. ... I was training with him in Rotterdam and I was lucky to speak to him. He told me that he admires Santana a lot and that if he were to have played Roland Garros he could have come to Madrid,” the Spaniard added.

Federer is currently taking a break from tennis after having played four tournaments in 2018 thus far. He has two titles – the Australian Open and the Rotterdam Open – and also recorded his best start to a season after going 17-0, which was ended in the final of the Indian Wells Masters by Juan Martin del Potro.

The world number two is expected to return to action when the grass court season commences at the Gerry Weber Open in June. He uses the tournament in Halle, Germany, as preparation for the Wimbledon Championships, where this year he will be targeting an unprecedented ninth title.