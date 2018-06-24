Two police officials were shot during a standoff at a College Area condominium in San Diego, California, late Saturday. Special Weapons and Tactics Team confirmed the suspect was dead inside two hours later.

Police officials said the two officers and at least one firefighter were pulled out of the building while the other firefighter took cover in a unit next to the suspect and was rescued about an hour later, local daily San Diego Union Tribune reported.

“One of the officers shot tonight was hit in the shoulder and expected to be okay, but the other was hit in the chest and is currently in surgery with a life-threatening injury,” KSWB’s local reporter Andrew Luria tweeted.

The reason for the officers to reach the Tuscany Place condos on Rolando Court north of El Cajon Boulevard about 11 p.m. EDT is still unknown. The suspect has also not been identified.

Several rounds of firing pierced the neighbouring units and the officers were fired on through a wall.

Police officials surrounded the building and advised residents to shelter in place. Some residents were also evacuated after shots were reported.

“Several residents in neighboring units are sheltering in place. PD is forming a plan to rescue them. Rescued firefighter believes suspect is still barricaded in original unit of shooting,” local agency tweeted.

Police moved into the building at 11.20 p.m. and caught a possible suspect but they ascertained within minutes he was not the shooter. Officers said the suspect in his 30’s was found in the first floor fallen on the ground with apparent head trauma and wearing what looked like body armor.

“Suspect appears to be down in an apartment with head trauma,” Steve price, local reporter of CBS tweeted.

Police said a police dog bit the suspect on the leg but after getting no response from the man, he was pronounced dead around 1 a.m. EDT.

Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

William Blood who moved into the building a few days ago with girlfriend Megan Ashdown said they were watching TV when they heard 15 or more gunshots adding it sounded like automatic gunfire.

“We got in bed, locked the door and turned out the lights,” Ashdown said, adding they were too scared to look out of the window.

Police knocked on their door a few moments later and escorted them and also told them that two officers were injured.

“This is right behind Corbin’s BBQ where we had dinner last night. Prayers out to the police officer and firefighter that was shot,” Allan Sison, a resident tweeted.