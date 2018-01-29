There’s still one more day until Rose McGowan’s revealing memoir “Brave” hits bookstores and online retailers, but a lot of its surprising content has already hit the internet.

Here are 7 of the most shocking secrets she shared in the new book.

1. She was homeless.

After spending some time living with her dad and then some with her mother, the latter committed her to a facility for drug addicts when she was 13, which is when McGowan decided to leave the rehab center and run away. She lived on the streets, starving, for a year before moving in with an aunt.

2. She moved in with an older boyfriend at the request of her mother.

When McGowan was 15 years old, her mother decided that she wanted to move in with a new guy, so she told her daughter to move in her own boyfriend, who was 20. She obliged, later learning that her older boyfriend was abusive and she left that environment by stealing his car and driving away.

3. She wasn’t trying to be sexy with her “naked dress” at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards.

That see-through, nude award show dress was meant to make the opposite statement from the one that was received by the public.

“Wearing the ‘naked dress,’ as I call it, was a big middle finger to pretty much everybody,” she writes in her book. “It was a reclamation of my own body after my assault.”

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for TCM

4. She was in a cult.

Not by choice, McGowan was in a cult for part of her life because she was born into one. She lived with her parents and others in Italy with Children of God, where she remembers being beaten and her dad having a second wife. It wasn’t until the cult thought relationships between adults and children would be a good idea that her dad decided to take his family and leave.

5. She never mentions Harvey Weinstein by name.

Much like Voldemort is often referred to as He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named in the “Harry Potter” series, McGowan has decided not to write Weinstein’s name in her book, instead using other names for him, including “the Studio Head” and “the Monster.”

6. One of her boyfriends was stabbed to death.

In a case that still has yet to be solved, McGowan’s club owner boyfriend Brett Cantor, who she started dating shortly after she left the abusive, live-in boyfriend, was murdered via a stabbing.

7. She lied about getting plastic surgery because of a car crash.

While she did get plastic surgery, it was for a much different reason. After she was injured on set of a movie in 2007, she decided to fix a sinus issue, but her surgeon ended up making a hole in her skin under right eye. She had to have reconstructive surgery, which left things uneven, so she had yet another surgery. Her publicists told her to just say it was all because of a car crash and she stuck to that story until now, when she realized it didn’t matter.

Readers can find out what else Rose McGowan shared in “Brave” by picking up a copy when it goes on sale on Tuesday.