Actress and activist Rose McGowan was indicted on felony possession of cocaine by a grand jury in Virginia on Monday. She could face up to 10 years behind bars if convicted.

The investigation began in January 2017, after cocaine was found in a wallet she left behind on a plane that arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport. An arrest warrant was issued the following month, charging her with possession of a controlled substance.

McGowan suggested in court papers that the drugs were planted at the behest of movie producer Harvey Weinstein, whom she had accused of sexual assault.

“Rose steadfastly maintains her innocence. These charges would have never been brought if it weren’t for her activism as a voice for women everywhere. I assure you, this selective prosecution will be met with a strong defense,” Jose Baez, her lawyer, told People Magazine.

The Associated Press reported that McGowan’s trial date will be set on Tuesday.

The actress was arrested in November 2017 for felony possession of a controlled substance. She was released on a $5,000 bond.

“Ms. McGowan appeared in Loudoun County, Virginia, on November 14, 2017, to accept service of the Airports Authority Police arrest warrant, and she was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond,” a spokesperson of Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said at that time.

Her lawyer had also claimed that the drugs could have been planted in the actor's wallet and there was a time gap when other people could have had access to the wallet.

The arrest warrant did not come into public view until October, after McGowan publicly accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, Buzzfeed News reported.

McGowan brought the warrant out on social media in October claiming it was part of a conspiracy to silence her after she had accused the producer.

“Are they trying to silence me? There is a warrant out for my arrest in Virginia. What a load of HORSE----,” McGowan tweeted.

McGowan was one of the first women to accuse Harvey Weinstein, 66, of sexual misconduct.

“I have to admit, I didn’t think I would see the day that he would have handcuffs on him. I have a visceral need for him to have handcuffs on,” she said in May after Weinstein turned himself in to New York City police to face charges, Us Weekly reported.

“Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances,” a spokesperson for Weinstein previously told People Magazine.

Photo: REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

Apart from the substance abuse case, Mcgowan has been in the news lately for writing an open letter on behalf of Asia Argento following the death of Anthony Bourdain.

"I know so many around the world thought of Anthony Bourdain as a friend and when a friend dies, it hurts. Many of these people who lost their 'friend' are wanting to lash out and blame. You must not sink to that level. Suicide is a horrible choice, but it is that person's choice," she wrote in the letter.