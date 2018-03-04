After days of anticipation, the “Roseanne” reboot trailer finally aired during the 2018 Oscars on Sunday night. While die-hard fans have been waiting for this moment, not everyone was thrilled with what they saw when the promo made its debut.

“Roseanne,” which first aired in 1988, follows the lives of the Connor family headed by matriarch, and titular character Roseanne Connor. While appearing to be your average family, the Connors have struggles of their own that are portrayed through comedic scenes and, at times, heartbreaking moments.

Following the Oscar night premiere of the preview, fans headed to Twitter to voice their opinion about what some thought was a less than stellar 60 seconds.

A few fans were disappointed with the promo, and expected more from the network that has been teasing fans about the revival.

“The #Roseanne trailer was interesting until it said ‘They family that looks like us.’ I guarantee you that less and less families in America look like The Connors,” one fan stated.

“That Roseanne trailer wasn’t great. All I can think is she a Trump supporter and instantly I’m turned off! #Roseanne #Oscars,” another fan individual wrote.

Meanwhile, others were absolutely thrilled about the show’s return to television. “@therealroseanne just saw the Roseanne trailer...Looks HILARIOUS!!!!! Dan with the sleep apnea mask!!!! BAHAHA! This show is going to be AMAZING!!!!” one fan tweeted.

“Oh my God, I wiped the tears off of my face after Allison Janney won her Oscar and now I have fresh tears because I just saw the trailer of UR show, I am so excited I can’t stand myself, it’s like you’re giving me back my old life, I love you!&the Roseanne family@therealroseanne,” another fan added.

Despite the mixed reactions, it seems there will still be plenty of fans tuning in when the Connor family makes their return to the small screen.

“Roseanne” Season 10 is expected to debut on Tuesday, March 27 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.