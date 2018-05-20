Rachel Johnson, a royal expert for the Daily Mail, believes they have one obvious Meghan Markle and Princess Diana may have tons of similarities, but Rachel difference.

According to Johnson, unlike Princess Diana, Markle is not camera shy. Instead, she is camera ready at all times.

“Her composure, professionalism, humor, and poise are exactly the qualities she needs and exactly the right ones to bring to the Royal party. It was an astonishing, transformational hour in which a woman born to a black mother in L.A. emerged from an English church a royal duchess to national and international rejoicing,” she wrote.

In her piece, Johnson also called Markle a megastar who managed to practice for her big day all of her life. Even before she got engaged to Prince Harry, Markle already prepared for the kind of life she wanted to live.

While talking about her royal wedding, Johnson wrote, “It was the performance of a lifetime, as if her entire career as an actress born in the city of dreams was nothing but a dress rehearsal.”

Meanwhile, Markle’s looming impact on the British monarchy is deemed palpable. Ellen Barry, a journalist for The New York Times, said that Markle represents some changes to the royal family.

“She is, like Harry’s mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, informal and open. She is at ease in the glare of celebrity and adept at using it for her purposes. Raised as a political activist, she likes to recall the letter-writing campaign she undertook as an 11-year-old, in which she persuaded Procter & Gamble to withdraw an advertisement for dishwashing liquid that she thought was sexist,” she wrote.

Barry said that in simpler terms, Markle is many things that the royal family is not. And unlike Queen Elizabeth II, Markle did not introduce tension when she became part of the royal family.

Bonnie Hammer, the chairwoman of NBCUniversal Cable thinks that Markle would most definitely break convention but in a good and healthy way.

Photo: Reuters/Andrew Matthews/Pool