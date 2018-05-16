The royal family didn’t have any intention of allowing Meghan Markle’s dad, Thomas Markle Sr., to walk his daughter down the aisle, says Germaine Greer, a feminist author.

During her recent appearance on ITV’s “Good Morning Britain” (via the Daily Mail), the 79-year-old said Thomas Sr. took the fall for the Kensington Palace days before the royal wedding.

“I very much doubt the firm, the palace, thinks it’s a disaster because I don’t think the [royal family] had any intention of him at the wedding in the first place. Their problem was if he was seen to be excluded, the British public would react. So he had to exclude himself,” she said.

Host Susanna Reid asked Greer if she meant Thomas Sr. did things deliberately so he would get himself uninvited to the wedding. To this Greer replied, “I don’t know what he’s done, frankly, at this point.”

“They are so good with disinformation and they had a problem. They have a problem with the family, which is so dysfunctional,” she continued.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Thomas Sr. won’t walk his daughter down the aisle due to his recent heart attack. But his health revelation came after news broke that he teamed up with paparazzi to stage fake photos before the royal wedding.

His other daughter, Samantha Markle-Grant, said that she should be blamed for the staged photos because she encouraged her dad to take part in them.

On Tuesday, Samantha spoke with “Good Morning Britain” to defend her dad among rumors he just faked his heart attack.

“It was an unbelievable amount of stress. As far as whether or not he had had a heart attack, people have had heart attacks they didn’t know they’d had until they had an ECG…” she said.

Host Piers Morgan slammed Samantha for blaming everything on the media.

“Many of our viewers may have watched your activities in a year and a half and think that you have treated your sister, Meghan, in a shabby way,” he said (via E! News).

Photo: Getty Images/Tolga Akmen - WPA Pool