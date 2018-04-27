The royal family’s website may have just dropped a major clue regarding the name of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s third child.

According to E! News, royal fans that tried to find information on Prince George and Princess Charlotte on the royal family website received an error message that read, “Access Denied.”

When the Daily Mail tried to type https://www.royal.uk/prince-albert, they were directed to a page that looked exactly like Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s information sheet. It read, “You are not authorized to access this page.”

However, if other names are typed after the word prince, a “The requested page could not be found” error message is received.

This led fans to assume that Prince William and Middleton have decided to name their third child Prince Albert. But the dad of three said that he is still figuring out what to name his son so nothing has been decided yet.

Rebecca English, a writer for the Daily Mail, posted a short clip of Prince William on her Twitter account. In the video, the prince was asked to give some hints on his son’s name, but he said he has not finalized it.

Days after Middleton gave birth, Prince William joined his brother, Prince Harry, and his fiancée, Meghan Markle, at the Anzac Day service. While there, the Duke of Cambridge was spotted dozing off during the ceremony. But when asked how he, his wife, and son have been doing, he said that everyone is doing well.

“Sleeping’s going reasonably well so far. So, he’s behaving himself, which is good,” Prince William said.

Middleton gave birth to her third child on Monday, April 23. Baby Cambridge’s birthday also falls on St. George’s Day. The Duchess of Cambridge spent only 12 hours at the hospital, and she immediately returned home to recover there.

A source revealed that Middleton doesn’t like to stay at St. Mary’s Hospital for very long hours because she is worried about disrupting the other patients’ peace and quiet, according to People.

