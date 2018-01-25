Royal photographer Chris Jackson recently shared some behind-the-scene details about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s photos.

Jackson, whose photos are available on Getty, also revealed what the atmosphere was like whenever Markle and Prince Harry would step out for their official visits.

After announcing their engagement, Markle and Prince Harry went to Nottingham for their first official visit. Jackson took photos of the “Suits” alum by herself, as well as with her fiancé.

“There was much anticipation for Meghan and Harry’s first public appearance in Nottingham. Large crowds turned out to greet them, three rows deep at some points. It was a great atmosphere, and I was excited to capture some of their first public moments together,” he told Town and Country.

Less than a month later, Markle joined the royal family during their Christmas morning service. Jackson said that taking photos of the royal family during the holidays is great because it is one of the few times that the entire clan is together.

Jackson managed to take a photo of Markle doing her first curtsy before Queen Elizabeth II left in her car. “I loved this moment as the men bowed their heads and the women curtsied as the monarch headed back for a festive Christmas lunch at Sandringham House,” he said.

Earlier this month, Markle and Prince Harry went to Brixton. Jackson managed to snap a picture of the “Horrible Bosses” star waving at the crowd. He shared that a group of people shouted Markle’s name to get her attention, and she looked directly at them.

Just last week, the couple also went to Cardiff, Wales. Jackson took a photo of Markle reaching out to a group of students from Marlborough Primary School. The royal photographer was also the one who took Markle’s photos seemingly signing an autograph.

However, it was revealed that Markle did not sign her name on Caitlin Clarke’s notebook. Rather, she simply wrote a short message for the 10-year-old.

Markle and Prince Harry will be heading out to their first official evening affair on Feb. 1. However, it is still unclear whether or not they will get to meet their fans before or after the Endeavor Fund Awards.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson