There have been several psychic predictions that Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle will not last.

But the prophecies have also extended to a royal play by British playwright, Mike Barrett. His “King Charles III” play was first released in London in 2014. It was later shown in the West End and Broadway. In the play, Prince Harry was still depicted as a bachelor.

In November, Prince Harry and Markle announced that they are already engaged. And Barrett wants to make sure his play will coincide to Prince Harry’s new status. Since “King Charles III” takes place in the future, Prince Harry will not only get married to Markle. The couple will also get a divorce eventually.

The changes in Barrett’s play will make its debut in Toronto, a place that is very close to Markle and Prince Harry’s hearts. The couple’s first public appearance in September was in Toronto for the Invictus Games.

“Very soon after the engagement was announced, Mike Barrett and I were in touch and he certainly was aware that he wanted to make some changes. Because the subtitle of the play is a ‘future history play’ and he understand that that piece needs some adjusting, he made probably about a half-dozen, six to eight script changes,” said Joel Greenberg, the director of the Toronto play.

Greenberg told the Toronto Sun, “Because the play is set slightly in the future, references are made to a failed marriage and that Harry is once again on his own.”

“King Charles III” centers on Prince Charles’ ascension as King following Queen Elizabeth II’s death. In real life, the queen is already 91 years old.

Meanwhile, psychic Lyndsay Edwards recently predicted that Markle and Prince Harry will split even before they tie the knot. Australian psychic, Kerrie Erwin, also said that the couple’s relationship will only last for five years. Psychic twins Terry and Linda Jamison also said that Prince Harry will cheat on Markle, and they will split afterwards.

But there really is no telling what will happen to the couple since they have not even tied the knot yet.

Photo: Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty Images