Saturday’s TV schedule is fit for royalty — literally. Kick things off in the morning with the Royal Wedding between Hallmark alum Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, follow it up with a full day of royal romances on Hallmark Channel and cap it off with a brand new movie on the network, “Royally Ever After.”

Apparently, just when you think things can’t get more exciting, they do. Fiona Gubelmann, who stars as Sara in the new film, spoke with International Business Times about the royal flick, Markle’s wedding, her co-star Torrance Coombs and the castle she got to live in while filming.

International Business Times: This film is airing on the same day as the royal wedding of fellow Hallmark family member, Markle. Did you look to her for inspiration at all for your character?

Fiona Gubelmann: No, I didn’t look at her for inspiration. I think she and Sara are very different, but for Sara, when I read the script, I just had such a strong idea of who she was and I just related to her so much and just wanted to bring a lot of my own playfulness and fun to that character.

IBT: After doing this movie, did it make you think differently about Markle's wedding and the new life she’s living?

Gubelmann: Absolutely. I think getting married is extremely stressful, regardless, so then to know that not only are you getting married, but that everyone in the world is watching at like 3 a.m. [only makes it moreso]. And then the fact that you have to do so many things correctly, I think that that just adds a whole other level of pressure. That’s gotta be hard.

Photo: Crown Media / Steffan Hill

IBT: You got to film at a castle, like royalty, for this movie. What was that like?

Gubelmann: The castle was called the Markree Castle and it is breathtaking. It is so beautiful. It’s in Sligo, Ireland and it is just perfect. They did this incredible renovation a few years ago and it’s amazing. So, we not only shot at the castle, we lived at the castle. So, I was officially living like a princess for a month in Ireland.

IBT: What was your favorite part about filming this movie?

Gubelmann: I guess, just being a princess for a couple weeks was really fun. So, maybe that was my favorite part. But, no, just getting to film in a foreign country and live in a castle. I mean, the whole thing was a dream. Every aspect of it. I loved everyone I worked with, the cast the crew.

IBT: What was it like working with Coombs? Will people see the chemistry between you two?

Gubelmann: I mean, Torrance, he’s a natural. We had so much fun together. He’s like one of the sweetest guys and very silly. And we just had so much fun and I think that really shows in our on-screen chemistry because I just felt so comfortable with him and it was easy to be myself and make strong choices.

IBT: Did you guys have time to get to know each other beforehand?

Gubelmann: The very first night we met – Torrance has actually spent a lot of time in Ireland, he’s filmed a lot there — we ended up going out to dinner and getting to know each other.

I was just like, ‘Oh, I want to get food,’ and he took me and went into town and showed me around Dublin, which was really nice. And it was just so easy to feel that comfortable connection with him right away. After we spent like a week together before filming, doing fittings and getting food and hanging out, we instantly felt like friends and I think that’s what really established the relationship between us.

Photo: Crown Media / Steffan Hill

IBT: Do you have a favorite scene you’re excited for fans to see?

Gubelmann: I have so many favorite scenes. I have to say I love the ballroom scene when we’re dancing. That’s a really incredible scene. There’s so much going on there and it just plays so beautifully on camera with the dress and the hairpiece and the hair and make-up and the crowd. That was pretty fantastic.

IBT: What was the most challenging scene to film?

Gubelmann: The only hard part about the film was we were filming in Ireland when it was very unusually cold and so we were supposed to make it look like a spring movie. I’d be wearing these really, really sheer dresses, like summer clothes, and it would be like 20 degrees out with ice wind and snowing and raining and I had to act like I was warm. That was very challenging. But, other than that, everything else was perfect.

“Royally Ever After” debuts on Hallmark Channel on Saturday at 9 p.m. EDT.