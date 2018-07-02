The British royal family's budget for clothing has increased by a great margin since Meghan Markle joined them.

According to Elle, Prince Charles pays for Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry's wardrobe every time they have an engagement. Markle also joined the list following her engagement to Prince Harry. The report noted that last year, the Prince of Wales spent $6.5 million for the royal trio.

In 2015, Prince Charles only spent $4.6 million. Thus, the spending on the royals' wardrobe has increased by $1.88 million.

However, Markle is not to blame. The royal family only started picking up the tab for her clothing after her royal wedding to Prince Harry. The "Horrible Bosses" star had spent almost $30,000 on her ensembles for her royal engagements in March.

In addition, the main cause for the increase is simple - the royal trio has been taking on more and more royal duties as Queen Elizabeth II cut hers back. The more events Prince William, Middleton and Prince Harry attend, the more clothes they have to wear and the more money is spent on their wardrobe.

Some members of the royal family, including Middleton, have been recycling outfits. For instance, the powdered blue dress that the Duchess of Cambridge wore in their family holiday card portrait was not new.

Middleton first wore the Catherine Walker suit in her trip to the Netherlands to meet King Willem-Alexander at Villa Eikenhorst. Then she was spotted in the same ensemble when she attended Camilla Parker Bowles' 70th birthday in July.

The Duchess of Cornwall has started embracing the same fashion choice. Camilla was also spotted recycling clothes in Ireland and on the second day of the Royal Ascot.

"Camilla clearly isn't afraid of people noticing her new habit of recycling her apparel, and she looks chic and confident while doing it," Kara Thompson, a journalist of Town & Country, wrote.

In related news, the Duchess of Sussex has been wearing pink in her recent royal engagements. According to a body language expert, there's a reason why Markle specifically opted to wear this color.

"The number of high profile engagements Meghan has had since officially becoming a member of the royal family would no doubt be quite nerve-wracking," Karen Haller explained. "As the softer end of the pink spectrum is physically soothing, it's the perfect antidote to calming those nerves and easing the pulse rate."

Photo: Getty Images/Paul Grover