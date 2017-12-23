It was seeming less likely that E!'s "The Royals" would be coming back for a fourth season following allegations of sexual misconduct from members of the cast against showrunner Mark Schwahn. However, while he has now been let go from the show, fans can still look forward to new episodes airing next year.

News broke that Schwahn was let go from the show on Thursday, after Lionsgate TV released a statement that he had been fired, following an investigation into 40 complaints against him by members of both that cast, as well as the cast and crew of his previous series, "One Tree Hill." However, fans worried that his firing would mean the end of the show can look forward to at least Season 4, which had already finished production and would still air.

"We have concluded our investigation and Mark will not be returning to 'The Royals,'" a spokesperson said in a statement. "The fourth season of the show has already completed production and will air as scheduled on E! In the spring."

What remains to be seen is if the series will be picked up for a fifth season, though E! may consider renewing it if the fourth season brings in good ratings.

Accusations against Schwahn initially came from cast and crew members from the set of "One Tree Hill," including the three leading female actresses from that show, Bethany Joy Lenz, Hilarie Burton and Sophia Bush. Shortly after their statement, Alexandra Park, who portrays Princess Eleanor on "The Royals," released her own statement on Twitter, indicating she has also been suspect to Schwahn's behaviors.

"I have a responsibility as someone who was working under Mark Schwahn on 'The Royals' to acknowledge these claims," she wrote in the lengthy statement. "I am devastated to admit to myself, to my colleagues and to this industry that I too, have been exposed to this reprehensible behavior."

It was unclear what the extent of the behavior Park experienced was, though Burton detailed her experiences from "One Tree Hill" shortly after the accusations surfaced. In her account to Variety, she detailed that things took a turn for her during the show's third season, saying he forced himself on her twice by kissing her on the mouth without warning and against her will, touching her inappropriately while in the presence of his wife, and even claiming he had physical relationships with other female cast members.

After the news about Schwahn broke, Park's co-star, William Moseley, who portrays her twin brother Prince Liam, told TMZ that he was hopeful the show would return, though his heart was with Park and others who said they had experiences the behaviors.

"I feel sad about it all. It's a huge abuse of trust," he said at the time. "I love my cast members and I love my show. I just hope that it's all rectified properly... this kind of thing can't happen. So I hope my show continues, but I don't know what's going to happen."

As of now, no one from the cast of "The Royals" has addressed Schwahn's firing on social media.

