It's been a long year, but the wait is finally over for Loyals who have been eager to see where things are going to go with the Season 4 return of "The Royals."

Of course, since the series has been off the air for just over a year now, some fans may need a quick refresher on just where the drama had left things off. Before Season 4 premieres on E! Tonight, check out a recap of the Season 3 finale below.

Liam Learned The Truth About Robert's Disappearance

After suspecting that there was something not right with his brother's story about being stranded on a deserted island after his plane was shot down, Liam (William Moseley) did some digging, and thanks to Jasper's (Tom Austen) help, he was able to travel to the island Robert had been to. Once there, he found proof his brother had been hiding out—and had an opportunity to come home earlier but didn't. Of course, his attempt to confront his brother didn't go well, and Robert was still coronated as king.

What this means in the new season: Liam believes his brother played a role in their father's murder, and he's teaming up with Cyrus (Jake Maskall) to prove it.

Robert Messed With Both Helena And Eleanor's Personal Lives

After witnessing the extra-friendly relationship his mother, queen Helena (Elizabeth Hurley) shared with her Lord Chamberlain (Jules Knight), Robert (Max Brown) quickly worked to make him disappear by firing him. The move angered his mother, who believed he didn't have the right to act on her behalf.

Similarly, Robert interfered in Eleanor's (Alexandra Park) love life as well. In fact, he had conspired against her relationship with Jasper from the beginning, first by intercepting Eleanor's Christmas love letter to her beau and burning it, and then following that up by calling Japer's father and bribing him to sell out his son to the reporter who was going to expose his dark past. Eleanor and Jasper's breakup was completely preventable, if only he had stayed out of it.

What this means in the new season: While Eleanor seems to still be unaware of what Robert did to her, Helena is still pissed off. This will cause Robert to quickly cover his tracks and make her believe he had done what was best for her.

Simon's Real Reasons For Wanting To Disband The Monarchy Were Revealed

In a series of flashbacks throughout the episode, the late King Simon (Vincent Regan) was shown teaching Robert how to play chess at multiple ages. Finally, when he got to the age he roughly is now, and had finally managed to beat his father, Simon told his older son that he didn't have enough heart and determination to one day be king, and because he didn't feel his heir could do a suitable job, Simon revealed his drastic plans to Robert before unveiling them to the rest of the family.

What this means in the new season: Could Robert have been involved in the plot to murder his father? Only time will tell.

Robert Knew About Kathryn And Liam The Entire Time

On the night before his coronation, Robert paid Kathryn (Christina Wolfe) a visit, had sex with her, and then dumped her, revealing she would never be his queen. When she demanded answers, he revealed that he'd known about her relationship with Liam during his absence since he came home, and because she had never confessed to it, they were through. He then insulted her in the worst way possible by revealing that the reason he hadn't said anything earlier was because he enjoyed the sex, so he figured he'd enjoy it (albeit in more crude terms).

What this means in the new season: Robert seemed to set his sights on Willow (Genevieve Gaunt), but Kathryn doesn't seem to be entirely out of the picture yet—and could still be a sore spot for the brothers, who may still be arguing over her.

"The Royals" Season 4 premieres tonight at 10 p.m. EDT on E!

Photo: E!