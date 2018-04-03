The residents of the palace are going to certainly be keeping themselves busy on “The Royals.”

As Robert (Max Brown) continues making a play for Willow (Genevieve Gaunt) and extending his power and influence over Great Britain, Princess Eleanor (Alexandra Park) will be undertaking a very specific task for herself. All of the drama could even potentially come to a head in episode 5, “There’s Daggers In Men’s Smiles.”

In a preview clip for the episode, Willow, who finally declared that she did want to be back on Robert’s list of potential brides, appears to be falling for the king quickly, and will even be addressing the press about him to speak about his virtue and honor.

“King Robert doesn’t just have compassion for the people, he has respect for them. I think we’re all very lucky to have him. In an age where it’s hard to believe in anything, the people trust him. And So do I,” she says in the clip.

Robert appears to also have the same feelings, as he’s seen kissing Willow and making romantic declarations to her about how feelings.

“Being around you, I have started to feel something that I haven’t felt in a long time,” he says. “I don’t want to go through any more of my days without you.”

However, he could also be playing Willow—as he can’t seem to get another potential bride—the party girl Cassandra (Emily Barber)—off his mind either, placing a call to her as well.

According to a synopsis for the episode, Robert won’t just have his love life on his mind though, as he will also be striving to further increase his power. If so, Cassandra could be the person who helps him do it.

“Robert extends his power further than ever before and exiles a disloyal Cyrus (Jake Maskall),” the synopsis teases.

Meanwhile, now that he has recovered from his shooting and is safely back in the palace with Eleanor, Jasper (Tom Austen) is concerned by the latest development in his life. After learning that his con artist father (Richard Brake) is posing as Count Bellagio, the Grand Duchess’ (Joan Collins) new love interest and is now staying at the palace as a result, he will inform Eleanor of that fact that her grandmother could be a victim of the next big con. This could persuade Eleanor to do some investigating of her own in order to make sure nothing dangerous comes to pass.

“Eleanor undertakes a covert mission,” the synopsis teases.

“The Royals” airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EDT on E!

Photo: E!