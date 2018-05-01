It seemed as if things were finally on track on “The Royals” for pretty much everyone to have their harmonious and fairytale appropriate happily-ever-after ending. However, nothing could be further from the truth and the penultimate episode of the E! Series is set to truly blow up everything.

Following Willow’s (Genevieve Gaunt) unexpected LSD trip during her bachelorette party, and Robert’s (Max Brown) unveiling of his plan to give the monarchy total control over government, Liam’s (William Mosley) true intentions were revealed. As it turns out, he has still been working with Cyrus (Jake Maskall) to prove Robert is up to no good—and even has Kathryn (Christina Wolfe) in on the plot as well. Now, as they, and shockingly, Queen Helena (Elizabeth Hurley), Eleanor (Alexandra Park) and Jasper (Tom Austen) all learn everything about Robert, it appears a true plot to take him down once and for all will unfold on Season 4, Episode 9 “For Deeds Will Rise.”

Photo: E! Entertainment

“Liam’s true intentions are revealed,” a synopsis of the episode teases.

Now that fans know he has been secretly still plotting against Robert, it will become more clear about what exactly he has been up to—and just how involved other members of the family are. As it turns out, he and Cyrus won’t be the only ones who are working to remove him from power, and they will be getting some help.

According to the synopsis, “Jasper helps Liam with a plan,” and that will likely lead to Eleanor also getting involved, despite her previous staunch support of her older brother. She will appear heartbroken after learning the truth from Jasper, who warns her that things have now gone too far.

“Your brother is a tyrant in the making and it’s only going to get worse,” he says in a preview clip. “He needs to be stopped.”

It appears after she learns about all that Robert has done, Eleanor will decide that Willow needs to also be informed—and what she tells her has a major impact on the other woman’s decision to marry him, as she hands her engagement ring back to him in the clip.

However, Robert will seem unfazed by his relationship coming to an end, taunting Willow about how he will still be King even though she won’t be Queen—and she may warn him that everyone is on to what he’s done.

“I’m going to be King,” he says in the clip.

“I wouldn’t be so sure about that,” she replies.

“The Royals” airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EDT on E!