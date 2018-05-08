The time has come for Robert and Willow to marry on “The Royals,” but their future—as well as the entire country’s—will be at stake as the plot to overthrow the King goes into effect on the season finale.

Now that Queen Helena (Elizabeth Hurley) is also on board with Liam (William Moseley) and Cyrus’ (Jake Maskall) coup, and has even made the moves to truly determine who they could all trust to help them with their plans, it appears the attempt to overthrow Robert (Max Brown) is moving along. However, now that Eleanor (Alexandra Park) and Willow (Genevieve Gaunt) may also be involved after Jasper (Tom Austen) decided not to keep his girlfriend in the dark, it could serve to complicate things further—especially as Robert gets suspicious that he can’t trust anyone on Season 4, Episode 10, “With Mirth in Funeral and With Dirge in Marriage.”

“The Rest of the family unites to combat a formidable foe,” a synopsis for the season finale episode teases.

It’s clear that for the rest of the family, that foe is Robert, especially now that they are all aware of things he has done. Still, the entire plan comes with some big risks—ones which could change things for all of them—forever.

Naturally, Robert will be suspicious that something may be going on behind his back, especially since his own brother was against him until recently. Now, as they prepare for his wedding, he could be deciding to question Liam one last time to see where his loyalties actually are. However, the comments the prince makes could only add fuel to his brother’s paranoid fire.

“Power can corrupt even the best of us,” Liam says in a preview clip for the episode.

“Is that how you see me, brother? Dark and corrupt?” Robert asks.

However, things are going to be potentially further complicated in the plot now that Willow and Eleanor are both aware of how much Robert has done. Eleanor has now been determined that Willow does not marry her brother, after potentially realizing he quoted one of the letters between her and Jasper in an effort to win over his bride. Now, as she is brought more into the fold and is made aware of just how much has happened, she will do a complete 180, though her brother may no suspect her as being a part of the coup.

“You’ve always had good instincts about people,” Robert says.

“Robbie,” Eleanor replies. “I hope you get everything you deserve.”

In addition, Willow will be brought into things as well, though she may decide to be the one who makes the official blow to Robert—something that no one else may be expecting her to do.

“I could expose him during my vows,” she says in the clip.

See how it all plays out on the Season 4 finale of “The Royals,” airing Sunday, May 13 at 10 p.m. EDT on E!