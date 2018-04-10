No celebration seems safe from the drama on “The Royals,” as Queen Helena’s birthday party prepares to turn into more of a royal disaster.

As the royal family all gathers together for a special dinner to celebrate Queen Helena’s (Elizabeth Hurley) birthday, old rivalries, new revelations and of course, love triangles between various members of the family and their respected paramours could turn the night of festivities into one for fighting instead during Season 4, Episode 6 of the E! series, “My News Shall Be The Fruit To That Great Feast.”

In a preview clip for the episode, tensions quickly rise when Liam (William Moseley) arrives at the dinner with none other than Kathryn (Christina Wolfe) on his arm, and his mother doesn’t hesitate to quickly point out that she was very recently the woman everyone believed Robert (Max Brown) would marry and make his Queen.

Photo: E!

“Kathryn! Last time I saw you, you were with Robert,” Helena says in the clip.

“Kathryn is my date tonight,” Liam informs her, as Robert and Willow (Genevieve Gaunt) look on.

Meanwhile, that won’t be the only love triangle which surfaces, as Sebastian (Toby Sandeman) also arrives for the dinner, courtesy of Robert, who wants Eleanor’s (Alexandra Park) relationship with Jasper (Tom Austen) to come to an end. However, the problem won’t be with Eleanor and Jasper, but rather, Eleanor and her mother, as an old wound resurfaces when Helena poses an odd solution to Eleanor’s problem.

“If you really want to get even, I could always sleep with him,” Helena says to Eleanor.

“That’s great. Sleep with everyone close to me,” Eleanor replies.

However, while the love triangles could take center stage at the fete, something else bigger is likely brewing—and is likely to bring some fresh new drama into the palace.

“Jasper finds out the identity of the man who shot him,” a synopsis for the episode teases.

Jasper had believed that his being shot was the result of his being on King Robert’s security detail and that the bullet had been intended for the royal. However, he recently learned that the plan had been for him to be shot all along. Now, if he learns who was behind the attempt on his life, it could mean he will need to expose a major royal scandal.

“The Royals” airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EDT on E!