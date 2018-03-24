"The Royals" isn't wasting a single minute when it comes to bringing the drama to the forefront in Season 4. With only two episodes in and attempted assaults, a shooting, numerous threats and even a major scandal being exposed already happening, chaos will only continue to reign on Season 4, Episode 3, "Seek For Thy Noble Father In The Dust."

Now that Prince Liam (William Moseley) has the evidence he was seeking when it came to his brother, King Robert (Max Brown) and his role in their father's death on the E! Series, it's only a matter of time before Liam reveals what he knows. In addition, the search to find Robert a bride will keep heating up. Here are three things that will happen on the episode airing March 25.

Queen Helena Gives Some Advice

Queen Helena (Elizabeth Hurley) has been working with Willow (Genevieve Gaunt) to find Robert a potential wife and doesn't know that she is the one Robert had initially been eyeing as his number one pick, though she has since declined the opportunity, deciding that she wants to genuinely marry for love, and not for status. Now, as they continue discussing who to choose as a potential wife for the king, Helena will assure the family's social media advisor that she has the right idea when it comes to marrying for love.

King Robert Meets A Potential Match

King Robert may find someone who is strangely perfect for him when it comes to his Queen. Though Willow is a woman he liked because of genuine she was, this woman, Cassandra, is the absolute opposite. She has a similar personality to what his sister Eleanor (Alexandra Park) had when the series began and isn't afraid to speak her mind and seem confident. Naturally, that confidence is something Robert quickly finds himself liking, and he will let Willow know that he thinks they've found the woman to beat.

Liam Brings His Plan To Jasper

Liam found the evidence he needed to prove what Robert has done, but he won't leave his plans to expose his brother with just Cyrus (Jake Maskall). Finally back in town after his out of town trip to obtain what he needed, he will immediately head to the hospital to visit with a recovering Jasper (Tom Austen), and will inform him of what he plans to do. However, he may be surprised when Jasper instead cautions him to take a different approach.

"The Royals" airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EDT on E!

Photo: E!