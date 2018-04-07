Jasper's crooked con man father is not only in England but in the palace and posing as a rich Italian count on "The Royals." And he won't be the only one potentially making some serious plays for money –or in another person's case, power—on Season 4, Episode 5 "There's Daggers In Men's Smiles."

Following the massive blackout that engulfed all of London, a situation which King Robert (Max Brown) actually orchestrated on the E! series, Jasper (Tom Austen) was reunited with his father (Richard Brake). Though he thought he was finished with him after abandoning him when he finally made it to the palace, he was stunned when his father later walked into the room and introduced himself as Count Bellagio, the Grand Duchess' (Joan Collins) new beau. Now, he knows his father's big con seems to be attacking the royal family in some way, and he knows he needs to find some way take him down. Of course, his father isn't the only one who will be running a ploy.

Here are three things that will happen on the April 9 episode.

Eleanor Is Officially Introduced To Mr. Frost

After only hearing stories, Eleanor (Alexandra Park) will finally have her chance to meet Jasper's father, after he tells her who the mysterious "Count Bellagio" really is. However, if he hopes that telling Eleanor who his father is will help get him kicked out of the palace, he may be disappointed, as Eleanor seems intent on getting to learn more about Mr. Frost over tea instead.

Robert Disbands The Parliament

Robert seemed to take aim at Parliament when he orchestrated his blackout and even took a stand by bringing the people of South London across the river and uniting them with their wealthier counterparts on the other side of town. Now, it appears he will use that moment, which made the people truly fall in love with their king to his advantage—and he disbands the only arm of government that stands in his way of holding absolute power over England.

Robert Overhears Cyrus And Liam

One person who won't be thrilled with Robert's announcement, however, is Cyrus (Jake Maskall), who will be appalled. However, his attempts to convince Liam (William Moseley) to work with him again to try and overthrow Robert will appear to fall on deaf ears, as Liam now seems to no longer be against Robert's reign. Unfortunately for Cyrus, his opening his mouth could mean bad news for him, as Robert will be standing right outside the room, listening to every word of their conversation.

"The Royals" airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EDT on E!

