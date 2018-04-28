The plans for a royal wedding are moving along quickly on "The Royals," but King Robert and Willow's respective Stag and Hen parties will end with both of them potentially facing new challenges to their future on Season 4, Episode 8, titled "In The Dead Vast And The Middle Of The Night."

Their introduction as an engaged couple was already somewhat troubling for Robert (Max Brown) and Willow (Genevieve Gaunt), after her decision to be honest on the E! Series caused the press to attack her ruthlessly.

Now, Willow needs to get every move right if she's going to successfully convince the people she's the right one to become their new Queen, but the schemes and plots that others are enacting could derail not only her but King Robert as well. Here are three things that will happen in the April 29 episode.

Robert Gets An Unwelcome Surprise At His Bachelor Party

Robert exiled his Uncle Cyrus (Jake Maskall) after determining he was conspiring against him and trying to take his throne away from him. After banishing him not only from the palace but from the country, he will be shocked when he shows up and is attendance at his Stag gathering. After Liam (William Moseley) explains he invited him so that the family can continue rebuilding burned bridges, the King will allow his Uncle to stay—but will warn them both that if he gets out of line they're each at risk of being thrown out of the celebration.

Willow Sees Her Dream Bachelorette Party Come To Life

Willow is reluctant to have a Hen Party, though she won't get away from the idea of such a celebration so easily. However, after telling Princess Eleanor (Alexandra Park) and Queen Helena (Elizabeth Hurley) that her idea of a party would include massages, champagne, and chocolate, she will find herself pleasantly surprised and delighted, when the two unveil to her the party of her dreams—complete with the most over-the-top chocolate fountain she has ever seen.

Someone Sabotages The Future Queen

Unfortunately for Willow, the party won't go off as well and relaxing as she had hoped, because her masseuse won't be the one Helena and Eleanor likely hired for her. Robert's other potential pick for a wife, Cassandra (Emily Barber), isn't giving up without a fight, and will once again sneak into the palace to begin Willow's massage. After alerting her enemy to her presence, she will reveal that the essential oils she used on her are drugged—just in time to potentially destroy any credibility Willow hoped to build by passing a quasi-exam on royal history.

"The Royals" airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EDT on E!

Photo: E! Entertainment