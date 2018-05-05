Everything seemed as if it was going smoothly and there was finally set to be some harmony in the palace on "The Royals." Unfortunately, it seems now that the exact opposite is true, and instead, some major lines are being drawn on Season 4, Episode 9, titled "Four Deeds Will Rise."

After Robert (Max Brown) and Willow's (Genevieve Gaunt) respective Bachelor and Bachelorette parties on the E! Series, Liam's (William Moseley) true alliances were revealed. After seemingly dumping Kathryn (Christina Wolfe) because she seemed to want to reunite with his brother, and punching Cyrus (Jake Maskall) in Robert's defense, it turns out the Prince is conspiring with both of them to expose Robert once and for all.

Now, as the wedding draws closer, the plans to dethrone the current King will be kicked up into full gear. Here are three things that will happen on the May 6 episode.

Liam And Cyrus Have An Unlikely Ally In Their Plot

Though fans now know that Liam and Cyrus never stopped working together, even after the latter was exiled by the king, Cyrus' new pal Aston (Tom Crowley) isn't the only one who is helping them. In fact, none other than Queen Helena (Elizabeth Hurley) herself is helping the trip stage a potential coup to overthrow Robert.

Eleanor Is Exposed And Exposes Another Secret

Eleanor (Alexandra Park) has been enjoying her time as the mysterious Robin Hood but will be stunned when her secret is exposed in the gossip magazines. After confirming that Jasper (Tom Austen) wasn't the one who leaked the news, she will go to confront the only other person who knew the truth. However, when she arrives at her mother's room, she'll be shocked when she finds her in bed—with none other than Sebastian (Toby Sandeman).

Robert Makes A Move

After realizing he doesn't really have many allies, Robert will make a shocking request of his younger brother, by asking him to be the Best Man at his wedding. However, he still doesn't seem too pleased that Liam will be standing by his side.

"The Royals" airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EDT on E!

Photo: E! Entertainment